Region's MPs ponder results of E&S State of the Nation survey as 92 per cent say politicians should not be trusted

When Boris Johnson was returned to Downing Street four years ago, his party was riding on the crest of a wave.

With a thumping 80-seat majority, with the highest share of the popular vote since Margaret Thatcher's triumph in 1979, it was an exciting time for the new intake of Conservative MPs.

But if a week is a long time in politics, four years is practically a generation.

Our State-of-the-Nation survey, published this time last week, makes grim reading for the Government, with just 22 per cent of Express & Star readers believing Mr Johnson's successor, Rishi Sunak, is doing a good job.

But if that sounds like music to the ears to Sir Keir Starmer, he may also want to temper that with a note of caution: while our readers may have little love for Mr Sunak, they actually rated the Labour leader as being marginally worse. And just to underline the mood of public scepticism towards the political system, a whacking 92 per cent of those who took part thought politicians could not be trusted.

As MPs from our region return to Westminster this week, a plague on all their houses seems to be the dominant wish from their constituents.

Four years ago, Suzanne Webb was one of the new intake of bright new Conservative MPs, looking forward to using her party's fresh mandate and comfortable majority to deliver her goals.