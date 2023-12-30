Sandwell's mayor recognised for addiction recovery and LGBT work in New Year Honours

The Langley Labour Councillor has been recognised for his contribution to politics, LGBT issues and helping those in recovery from drink and drug issues.

Councillor Gavan, aged 73, has been sober for 47 years and helped countless people since.

He was also the founder chairman of Birmingham Pride and ran the popular Birmingham nightclub Subway, navigating the pitfalls of that particular industry in his own indomitable way.

Councillor Gavan said: "I am pleased my work in the recovery sector and campaigning for LGBT issues over the decades has been recognised. When we started we did not have the support of local councils and police forces as we do these days.

"It has been hard not telling everyone, I found out on November 23. For the first week it was hard keeping it myself but then I forgot about it but now everyone will know. It has made Christmas very special."

As mayor, Councillor Gavan is used to attending engagements when he is the guest of honour but he knows when he collects his MBE he will be meeting the man at the top of the establishment tree.

He said: "It will be a great day, and especially as the King himself will be there.

"It will be a proud day for myself but also all those people who have volunteered and given their time to my various campaigns over the years."