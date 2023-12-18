Four Black Country towns getting up to £20 million each in levelling up funding

The announcement follows the Prime Minister announcing that 55 towns will each receive funding and support totalling up to £20 million, as part of a £1.1 billion levelling up investment for towns.

Smethwick, Darlaston, Bilston and Dudley will each receive up to £20 million for their long-term plan.

The Government says the long-term plan for towns will ensure that local people can develop plans to deliver the priorities of their communities and change their town's long-term future.

Levelling up secretary, Michael Grove, said: "We’re giving under-invested towns the much-needed funding and support to get going on their long-term plans.

"Our £1.1 billion long-term plan for towns will make sure communities can take control of their future and invest in local priorities."

The Government has confirmed £13.75 million of capacity funding for each benefitting local authority to receive £50,000 to support the appointment of an independent chair for the town board who will begin community engagement.

This will be followed by a further £200,000 once boards are in place.

The Long-Term Plan for Towns is one part of the Government's wide-ranging levelling up programme and is designed to complement other types of funding.

Under the guidance, towns will need to develop and submit their plan by August 1 at the latest, to start making investments.