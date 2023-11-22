Watch LIVE: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his Autumn Statement
Jeremy Hunt will declare the economy is “back on track” as he announces plans to cut national insurance and extend a £10 billion-a-year tax break for businesses.
The Chancellor said the autumn statement contains “110 different measures to help grow the British economy”.
With an eye on next year’s general election, Mr Hunt is expected to offer a national insurance cut for 28 million workers and make permanent the “full expensing” regime allowing firms to reduce their tax bills when they invest.
You can watch the Chancellor's statement live below after PMQs.