Your chance to ask questions and put Sir Keir Starmer on the spot

With the next General Election a maximum of 14 months away, we are giving you the chance to put the man challenging to be our next Prime Minister on the spot.

The Express & Star will be speaking to the Labour leader this week, and we're asking for questions from our readers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has until December 17, 2024 to call the next General Election, meaning that the latest possible date for the poll to take place would be January 28.

At the moment the bookmakers make Sir Keir Starmer the overwhelming favourite to become Prime Minister. But as his predecessor Harold Wilson would have testified following his surprise defeat in 1970, history is littered with front-runners who stumbled at the final hurdle. It will be the people who decide.

And Express & Star readers will play a particularly important role in deciding the outcome of the next election.

When Boris Johnson was returned to power with a barnstorming victory in 2019, it was the Express & Star's heartlands which changed the electoral map for the first time in generations. Traditional Labour strongholds such as West Bromwich West and West Bromwich East, which turned blue for the first time in living memory, and key marginals such as Dudley North and Wolverhampton South West, were crucial to Boris Johnson winning an 80-seat majority.

It is likely that the next General Election will be, to a large part, decided in this crucial battleground.

And your vote will be vital.

Here, then, is an opportunity for you to submit your questions, a selection of which will be put to the Labour leader this week, and his answers reported in the Express & Star.

Please submit your questions by email, stating your name, age, constituency and a contact telephone number, to mark.andrews@expressandstar.co.uk.