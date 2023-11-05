Conservative members would welcome Farage with open arms, but would you? Vote in our poll

Conservative Home published the results of their survey on Sunday .

The poll was aiming to find out how welcome a certain controversial Brexiteer would be in the party - assuming Nigel Farage wanted to join of course.

The statements members were asked to choose between were as follows:

Were Nigel Farage to seek Conservative Party membership, he should be admitted.

Were Nigel Farage to seek Conservative Party membership, he should not be admitted.

Don't know

The results among Conservative members were pretty overwhelming. More than seven-in-ten believe he should be admitted if he wants to join.

The question is, if Nigel Farage was to join to Conservative Party and stand in a Black Country or Staffordshire seat - your constituency - would you vote for him?

