Wolverhampton mentioned in Keir Starmer's Labour Conference speech as he addresses industrial growth

Sir Keir Starmer addressing Labour members at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool. Photo: BBC.

While addressing the conference in Liverpool, the Labour leader said the government "must steer the ship on industrial policy" and announced a four-step plan to propel industrial growth, which included investing in critical infrastructure and creating long-term stability for researchers and investors.

While committing to a new generation of technical colleges, Starmer said: "A future must be trained as well as built. And the generation that sacrificed so much during the pandemic – their potential must be backed.

"So today we commit to a new generation of colleges. Technical Excellence Colleges. Colleges with stronger links to their local economies. Planted firmly in the ground of young peoples’ aspiration, but also in the pride, the pull of the badge on the shirt, the ambition you feel when building a legacy for your community.

"Training lab workers in Derbyshire. Automotive Engineers in Wolverhampton. Computer Scientists in Manchester. Nuclear Technicians in Somerset. Builders in Staffordshire. Toolmakers in Hull."

Reacting to Starmer's speech, Councillor Chris Burden, representing Fallings Park on Wolverhampton Council, said: "Starmer specifically mentioning automotive engineers in Wolverhampton in his speech is hugely important.

"Wolverhampton deserves to be at the heart of technical education in this country, building on our strengths, and getting our industrial engine firing on all cylinders again."

He added: "The men in my family all worked in the Aerospace industry on the factory floor down the Stafford Road.

"It’s been great to see JLR building huge new factories for the automotive industry on the same road. Wolverhampton is one of the few places where we still make things."

Starmer's speech hit the headlines when it was immediately disrupted by a protestor who threw glitter over the Labour leader, which adorned his shoulders for the rest of the speech.

Sir Keir Starmer was doused in glitter by a protestor at the Labour Party Conference. Photo: BBC. Sir Keir Starmer was doused in glitter by a protestor at the Labour Party Conference. Photo: BBC.

The protestor was tackled to the floor and later arrested, after shouting: "True democracy is citizen-led. Politics needs an update. We demand a people's house. We are in crisis."

Shrugging the incident off, Starmer said: "If he thinks that bothers me, he doesn't know me."

Addressing the ongoing massacre in the Middle East, Starmer went on to say: "Conference, I am shocked and appalled by events in Israel.

"I utterly condemn the senseless murder of men, women and children – including British citizens – in cold blood by the terrorists of Hamas.

"This party believes in the two state solution. A Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel. But this action by Hamas does nothing for Palestinians. And Israel must always have the right to defend her people.