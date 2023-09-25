Wolverhampton voters going to the polls for by-election in former council leader's seat

Voters in Wolverhampton will go to the polls this week in a by-election to fill the seat held by former city council leader Ian Brookfield, who died in July aged 57 after battling cancer.

Councillor Ian Brookfield who died in July
Four candidates will vie for the Bushbury South and Low Hill ward on Thursday including Councillor Brookfield’s son Paul, 35, who is following in his father’s political footsteps as Labour’s representative.

If elected, he will join his mother Paula who is a councillor for the same ward and also cabinet member for governance and equalities. The other candidates are Rob Williams (Conservative), Ian Jenkins (Lib Dem) and Mohammed Naseem (Green).

Voters are reminded they must provide acceptable photo identification in the polling station before being issued with their ballot paper.

Forms of acceptable photo ID include passport, driving licence (including provisional) and blue badge, with full details available at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID or by calling the helpline on 0800 328 0280.

Voting is open between 7am and 10pm and polling stations in the ward are located at Bushbury Triangle Management Centre, 74 Stanley Road; Low Hill Community Hub, Kempthorne Avenue; Good Shepherd Centre, Second Avenue; and Tenants Meeting Room, Coven Lodge, Coven Street.

The count will take place at the civic centre after polls close.

