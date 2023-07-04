Ian Brookfield: A life in work and politics dedicated to helping others

The leader of Wolverhampton Council, who has died aged 57, will be remembered as a titan of local government, who led the city through the pandemic and worked across political boundaries for the good of residents.
In both work and politics Ian Brookfield led a life dedicated to helping those around him.
