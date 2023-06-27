£50m Wolverhampton learning quarter plans for former nightclub site hits delays

The site of the old Faces nightclub has been cleared for the scheme but construction work is yet to start

The Government-backed scheme will see a new campus for Wolverhampton College take over the site between Old Hall Street and Bilston Street, where Faces nightclub once stood.

Work was due to start in the spring but the Express & Star can reveal the scheme has now been pushed back due to issues relating to "third-party consents".

Wolverhampton Council has not confirmed a start date but said an announcement will be made "in due course", and that final design work has been "progressed" with contractor McLaughlin & Harvey.

It is the latest infrastructure project in the city to hit delays, following the Metro extension – which has taken more than six years and is yet to open – and the eight-year odyssey to revamp the Civic halls.

A Wolverhampton Council spokesperson said: "Due to circumstances that are outside the direct control of the council and college in relation to third-party consents for the scheme, we have been unable to start works on site as planned. We are continuing to work hard to secure these consents as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, the final design work has been progressed with McLaughlin & Harvey and an announcement on when works will start will be made in due course."

An artist's impression of the learning quarter in Wolverhampton city centre

The site will replace the college's Paget Road campus and will offer shared facilities with library and adult education services. It will provide A-levels and higher education classes in areas including catering, health and social care, media and music, hair and beauty and science.

Meanwhile work is underway on a new £8.1m advanced engineering and electric vehicle centre of excellence at the college’s Wellington Road campus, which forms the first phase of the learning quarter masterplan. The council says it is due to be completed in July 2024.

The spokesperson added: "The learning quarter remains a key priority and will establish transformational facilities for the college, adult education and Central Library, benefitting outcomes for skills and employment across the city."