Stafford set for huge influx of asylum seekers after Serco appeal is upheld

The Planning Inspectorate has upheld Serco's appeal over Stafford Court, Beaconside

Stafford Borough Council last year threw out plans to transform the Stafford Court site on Beaconside into an accommodation centre for up to 481 asylum seekers.

But the Planning Inspectorate has now upheld an appeal by Serco and granted planning permission for the Home Office scheme until the end of July 2029.

Plans to use the site as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers have been met with widespread opposition from the community, local councillors and Stafford's MP.

They cited fear of crime, social inclusion and strain on public health resources as the main reasons for opposing the scheme.

The decision has been explained in a report by inspector G D Jones.

It said that while many people held "genuine fears" over how "residents of the site might behave", there was "no compelling evidence "that criminal activity is more prevalent or extreme amongst asylum seekers than amongst the wider population".

"So, while I recognise that these fears are real, based on the information before me, they do not appear to be well-founded," the report said.

The report says that asylum seekers were likely to be "well-behaved and avoid criminal activity" due to a fear of being deported, and claimed there was "little evidence" to suggest there would be protests at the site.

It also said there was no compelling evidence to suggest that the influx of asylum seekers would "pose a greater risk to children".

The report said there was "no good reason" to believe that nearly 500 asylum seekers would have a "significant effect" on social inclusivity. The health needs of asylum seekers would be partly catered for by an onsite medical room, the report said, adding that local GP practices would receive extra funding for each new resident to the area.

The report concludes: "Overall, the planning balance is very firmly in favour of the appeal scheme. In the terms of the framework, it would be sustainable development that should be granted planning permission without further delay.

"Accordingly, subject to the identified conditions, the appeal is allowed."

Theo Clarke MP said she was "incredibly disappointed" with the decision. She said: "I will now be seeking an urgent meeting with the Home Office to ensure Stafford is given the necessary resources it needs to deal with this number of asylum seekers and that we have an expansion of services to enable us to cope without it being to the detriment of local people.

"I respect the decision of the Planning Inspectorate and now the challenge is to make the best of the situation, limit disruption and ensure those who come to our town are given all the help and support they need. I will work tirelessly to achieve this.

"The best way to end Beaconside's role as an asylum centre is for the Illegal Migration Bill to become law and for the backlog of asylum applications to be dealt with. In this, the government has my full support."

Beaconside is one of a number of centres the Home Office wants to open in a bid to deal with rampant illegal migration to the UK.