Free virtual funding workshop for charities in Walsall North

The live Zoom event on Friday will be hosted by People’s Postcode Lottery and is open to charities, volunteer organisations and community groups in Walsall North.

The session will give good causes advice on how they can apply for funds to make a difference in their community.

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes, who is taking part in the free event, said: "I’m pleased that local charities and community groups in Walsall North have already benefitted from funding from the People’s Postcode Lottery and I’m delighted to be taking part in this workshop to help more local groups and good causes access vital funding."

Malcolm Fleming, from People’s Postcode Lottery, said: "We want to do all we can to help local charities and good causes successfully apply – particularly at a time when many are losing out on essential funds.

"Our free virtual workshop is a useful opportunity for smaller, local charities and groups to find out about the funding available, get pointers on applying and ask us any questions."