Talks to save Dudley libraries heading in 'positive direction', says MP

A protest took place outside Dudley Council House last month against potential library closures

Fears are mounting over the future of 13 libraries in the borough after council chiefs announced a budget cut of £1.5million over the next three years.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi has urged Dudley Council to "not pursue the path of closing any libraries". He said talks over the future of services were going in a "positive direction" and that he was "quietly confident" that libraries would be saved.

The decision to cut the budget sparked a protest in front of the Dudley Council House last month, while a petition against the proposals amassed almost 3,000 signatures.

Mr Longhi said: "I understand that Dudley Council needs to review all their services and libraries are no different. I get that - especially when library footfall drops a lot.

"But libraries are a special lifeline to many people. They are community assets for local groups and people who are more isolated - all people who suffered even more during lockdowns.

“I’ve held numerous surgeries in Sedgley, Gornal and Dudley Central Libraries and seen first-hand what they do.

"I have been having several conversations with council leaders - executive and political - to see if we can find a way to keep them open. The meetings are going in a positive direction and I am quietly confident."

Conservative-run Dudley Council first announced plans to cut the libraries budget in March in a cost-cutting measure.

Bosses have yet to reveal exactly how the savings will be made, although council leader Patrick Harley insisted that no decision had been made to close any library – including the main one on St James's Road. He said a consultation will be launched to help shape the future of library services in the borough.