Boris Johnson gets unlikely ally in opposition to 'deranged' Partygate report

Boris Johnson

The former Prime Minister's fate was sealed last night when the report – which concluded that he had misled the Commons over Covid breaches – was overwhelmingly backed by MPs.

Mr Johnson had already quit the Commons ahead of the publication of the report, which recommended a suspension of 90 days among other sanctions.

A significant number of Conservative MPs abstained in the vote, including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the vast majority of those across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

Stafford MP Theo Clarke and West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards were the only Tories in the region to back the report, along with Labour MPs John Spellar, Valerie Vaz and Pat McFadden.

Meanwhile Stone MP Sir Bill Cash was one of only seven MPs to vote against it.

Mr Johnson was, however, able to count on the backing of Labour peer Tom Watson.

The former West Bromwich East MP, who was deputy leader under Jeremy Corbyn, said Mr Sunak should have postponed the vote due to concerns over its validity.

It follows allegations by Mr Johnson that committee member and fellow Tory MP Sir Bernard Jenkin had attended an event that may have violated Covid rules.

Lord Watson said that as a senior member of the committee, Sir Bernard's thoughts and opinions "held substantial sway", meaning Mr Johnson "may not have received fair treatment".

Former West Bromwich East MP Tom Watson has questioned the committee's findings

He said: "The more I contemplate it, the more I'm convinced of the necessity for a temporary reprieve for Boris Johnson. Unlike in a court of law, Johnson doesn't have the right to appeal the decision, which was made on a balance of probabilities.

"In Rishi Sunak's position, I would ascertain the facts before allowing Parliament to consign Boris Johnson to political oblivion. Their personal animosity should not cloud due process.

"Only Sunak can delay parliamentary proceedings to establish the facts and discuss potential alternatives if it transpires that Jenkin should have recused himself. And only Sunak can ensure an appeal process, should the facts dictate it."

Less surprising was Sir Bill Cash's opposition to the report.

A staunch supporter of Mr Johnson who was promoted to the Order of the Companions of Honour in his recent resignation honours list, Sir Bill said he did not believe the report "serves parliament well".

He said the accusation that Mr Johnson had "deliberately" misled parliament was a matter of legal interpretation and had not been "proved" by the committee.

This means, Sir Bill wrote in The Telegraph, that the former PM could not be expected to give accurate legal statements on Covid regulations when confronted in the Commons.

"Given all this, and more besides on the record of Boris Johnson and his historic achievements, I simply could not vote for the committee's report."

Another supporter of Mr Johnson, Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, said she was unable to attend the debate as she was in hospital with a family member.

She said: "I respect the findings of the Privileges Committee but question some of its processes and its punishment too. I feel that was far too harsh.

"I do feel the debate and any vote is a sideshow and we just need to get on with the challenges we face as a country and not continue to look back.

"What I would have voted is impossible for me to say because I was not able to take part and listen to the debate.

"But one thing is certain: we need to move on. Boris is no longer the PM or in fact an MP."

Following the report's publication last week Mr Johnson launched an attack on the committee. He accused members of bias against him, saying their conclusions were "deranged" and "complete tripe".