Land bids submitted for Cannock regeneration plans

An artist's impression of a public open space in Cannock town centre that forms part of regeneration plans

Council chiefs have put forward a raft of compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) for the project, which will see the area transformed to include a leisure and cultural hub, a revamped theatre and new shops and office units.

The scheme is being paid for using £20m from the first round of the Government's levelling up fund, which was awarded to Cannock Chase District Council in 2021.

In total, CPOs have been submitted for 65 plots of land in the town centre, incorporating the area bound by the Ringway, Church Street and Market Hall Street.

They include the disused multi-storey car park on Church Street, which is set to be demolished along with other neighbouring properties.

The Prince of Wales theatre, which is in line for a revamp, also features, as does commercial premises in The Forum and the Evolution Bar

A statement accompanying the plans says: "The land will be purchased compulsorily for the purpose of carrying out the comprehensive regeneration of part of the Cannock Chase town centre and associated works."

The scheme includes the creation of a new 'northern gateway' into the town centre, improvements the existing connection to Beecroft Road car park and introducing a new café building.

Council chiefs have say they are bidding to crack on with scheme in order to reduce the impact of inflation and rising costs in the construction sector.

Guidance is also being sought from ministers over whether the levelling up cash needs to be spent by March 2025.