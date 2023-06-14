Lye regeneration plans presented to ministers in funding bid

Suzanne Webb MP, with Planning Minister Rachel Maclean and Councillor Dave Borley

Planning Minister Rachel Maclean MP visited Lye to pore over multi-million pound regeneration proposals for the area, which include the creation of an urban village and a new two-way bypass.

The scheme, which has been backed by Dudley councillors and Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, will also see new homes, a town square and more green spaces.

They are aiming to bring in government investment to turn the plans into a reality following a failed bid for £20m in levelling up cash earlier this year.

During her visit, Redditch MP Ms Maclean stopped off at Halesowen Family Centre where she was shown the Lye and Stour Valley 'design code', which is being developed to ensure the area's character is preserved during new developments.

Ms Webb said the proposals would "create more green streets and spaces with the vision to make Lye an industrial garden town". She said there was a strong commitment from politicians and residents to improve the area and ultimately seek conservation status for Lye.

She said: "Lye needs help and with the support of the government, of the West Midlands mayor, the council and stakeholders we can transform the area.

"This ambition remains one of my priorities especially after the levelling up bid failed last time.

"But either through Levelling Up Fund pot three or through the West Midlands Combined Authority, we can secure the funding and private investment we need to change Lye while keeping its distinct character.

"That’s why the design code is important and why the minister wanted to see the plans. There is much to do – but there is the will and the ambition to do it."

Ms Maclean said: "Great visit to Lye to see first-hand the exciting work underway to deliver beautiful homes and neighbourhoods, including a new industrial garden village.