Ex-Wolverhampton man scoops interview with Imran Khan

Kiran interviewing Imran Khan

Former Dunstall Hill resident Kiran Rai interviewed the ex-PM – who was removed from office in April last year – just before his recent court appearance on accusations surrounding 150 legal cases and around the murder of lawyer Abdul Razaq.

The interview will be aired on networks in the two countries on Wednesday at 7pm UK time and has already been released on social media, receiving 180,000 views.

In it, the London based 31-year-old spoke to the former PM about the charges as well as the relationship between the UK and India and Pakistan.

He said: "It was important to interview Imran Khan about his life currently right now but we spoke in major depth on other party leaders and also the relationship between UK and Pakistan and India.

"He said he has not had 'any support' from Rishi Sunak or Joe Biden and explained Donald Trump was more generous and hospitable compared to the Biden administration."

Kiran spent his early years in Wolverhampton and still has immediate relatives in the city.

Kiran with Boris Johnson outside Number 10

It is not the first time the 31-year-old has interviewed heads of state, having also grilled former British PM Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street and he has reported at 57 international sporting events.

In 2019, he launched a Bollywood acting career, landing a part in Marriage Online, alongside Rajpal Yadav.

He then turned his talents to journalism and became a major influencer on social media, covering news, politics and sport.

Kiran outside Number 10. Photo: Pooja Gadhia.