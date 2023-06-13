New cue shop to offer free snooker sessions in battle to fight loneliness

Sir Gavin Williamson with staff at Tamworth Cues in Codsall

Tamworth Cues has opened up on Station Road, Codsall, selling a wide range of snooker and pool cues, as well as darts and other accessories.

And owners Jenny and Murray Phillips say they are determined to welcome new players to the sport, which they say can play a crucial role in combatting loneliness and improving mental health.

They are working alongside the English Partnership for Snooker and Billiards to organise National Snooker Week, starting on July 17.

As part of the initiative, Tamworth Cues will offer two hours of free snooker to anyone who is interested.

Mrs Phillips said: "As a leading supplier of snooker and pool cues, darts and accessories, we are delighted to open our new store in Codsall.

"Our passion is to get new people, especially younger ones, into the sport."

The store was last week visited by South Staffordshire MP Sir Gavin Williamson, who was told about its "buddy-up" scheme to help like-minded people build friendships through snooker.

Sir Gavin said: "It is fantastic to see the opening of another independent shop in Codsall. I was particularly heartened to learn about all the ways in which Tamworth Cues serves the local community, whether it is fighting the epidemic of loneliness or getting young people to try out new things.