Mayor names new super council 'top team' in wake of latest devolution deal

Andy Street has announced his new top team at the WMCA

The Mayor has named the key portfolio holders for the year ahead on the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), which has been given new powers and greater control over funding from Whitehall.

The changes will see Walsall Council leader Mike Bird take over transport, while newly elected Birmingham Council leader John Cotton heads up Environment, Energy and HS2.

Birmingham Council's deputy leader Sharon Thompson will lead on Levelling Up and Devolution, with Solihull Council leader Ian Courts taking over Housing and Land.

A number of positions will remain unchanged, including Culture and Digital, which will stay under the control of Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley.

Wolverhampton Council leader Ian Brookfield stays in charge of Economy and Innovation, with Sandwell Council leader Kerrie Carmichael keeping the Inclusive Communities role.

The changes come ahead of a crucial year for the WMCA, which is bidding to bring in more funding from central government to help the region bounce back after Covid.

Mr Street said: "The March 2023 Deeper Devolution Deal that we agreed with Government represents a step change and opens the door to the powers and funding we need to get our region back on track post pandemic.

"Local leaders – enabled by our newfound financial autonomy and decision making authority – are best placed to take action for the benefit of local people.

"With the newly appointed portfolio roles on the WMCA Board, leaders have a great opportunity to exercise these new powers to help shape our region’s future – ensuring all our communities can secure a better quality of life whether that’s through jobs, homes or health and wellbeing."

The devolution deal, agreed in March, will see Whitehall transfer new powers to the West Midlands alongside a budget of more than £1.5 billion.