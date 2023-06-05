Walsall home demolition order decision appealed to Planning Inspectorate

Walsall Council said work was carried out to build a new home in Sandringham Avenue without planning permission.

Walsall Council said Gurwinder Singh breached planning rules when he demolished the modest semi on the corner of Sandringham Avenue and Arundel Road in Willenhall and started building a much larger home in its place.

The authority ordered him to knock the new house down – a decision which Mr Singh has now appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.

At a hearing in April 2022 council chiefs said permission had been granted for an extension to the house the previous year, but instead the applicant demolished the original property and started constructing a new one.

The work – which sparked fury among neighbours – was later the subject of a retrospective planning application from Mr Singh.

Senior planning officer Frank Whiteley said at the time: "In officers’ opinion, it would be very difficult to alter the existing structure without prolonged additional work and prolong the disruption which cause an amenity impact to the area.

“It is considered the amount of work required to alter the dwelling to achieve an acceptable outcome would be very similar to demolition.

“Essentially there is no immediate prospect of an acceptable solution being found and on these terms, demolition is considered proportionate and reasonable on its own planning merits."

Mr Singh, who has disputed Walsall Council's claims, was ordered to demolish the new build. An appeal, listed in his name along with Rajwinder Kaur, is due to take place at a public hearing on June 15.

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said planners at the authority would continue to clamp down on developments that breach guidelines.

"Here in Walsall we are putting the force back into enforcement," he said.