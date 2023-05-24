Council cabinet named to lead district forward

Lichfield District Council’s members and Leadership team pose for a photo following the local elections

At the first full meeting of Lichfield District Council since this month's election, members gathered in the council chamber where roles and responsibilities were declared.

Councillor Doug Pullen remained as leader of the council, while Councillor Andy Smith was named cabinet member for leisure, parks and major projects and Councillor Alex Farrell as cabinet member for housing & local plan.

Councillor Janice Silvester Hall was named as cabinet member for high streets & visitor economy, Councillor Richard Cox as cabinet member for community engagement and Councillor Rob Strachan as cabinet member for procurement & finance.

Finally, Councillor Mike Wilcox was named as cabinet member for waste, recycling, ecology & climate change.

The council meeting follows the local elections earlier this month, which saw Lichfield District Council become an authority no longer functioning under the overall control of any one political party.

The Conservatives still have the most seats at 23, with Labour holding 17 and the Liberal Democrats seven.

Agreements have been reached that the Conservatives will continue to set council policy through a Cabinet while Labour will chair a cross-party Overview and Scrutiny committee to scrutinise, inform and moderate proposals coming forward.

All parties have pledged to work closely together to deliver services for residents and not hinder progress through political wrangling.

Lichfield District Council’s Leader, Councillor Doug Pullen, said: “Every Lichfield District councillor wants to improve residents’ lives by bringing forward and delivering the best policies and initiatives that they can.

“Members from different political groups have worked together well in the past for the common cause and I’m confident that this will continue.