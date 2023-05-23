New mayor unveils charities for the year

New Walsall mayor Councillor Chris Towe

This year's Mayoress is Councillor Towe’s daughter Mrs Louisa Hughes who will accompany him to community and civic events.

The ceremony is one of the highlights in Walsall’s civic calendar and naming the charities that will benefit from mayoral fundraising activities during their time in office.

The new Deputy Mayor is Councillor Anthony Harris, Aldridge North and Walsall Wood ward representative was elected as Deputy Mayor for 2023-24. Councillor Towe, who has been a councillor for 20 years, replaces Paddock ward's Councillor Rose Martin who has completed her year in office.

Councillor Towe, Pheasey Park Farm ward representative, said: “I am very proud to be able to serve the borough of Walsall and I’d like to thank Councillor Rose Martin for all her hard work during her term of office, which included the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III.

“I’m looking forward to meeting residents and representing the borough for the next 12 months.

“My chosen charities for the year are Well Wishers, Acorns Hospice, Walsall Community Network and the Walsall arm of Santa’s Black Country Toy Appeal.”

Last year he served as Deputy Mayor last year.