Dudley Council leader Patrick Harley

Conservative council leader Patrick Harley has announced his top team following a successful round of local elections which saw his group maintain its dominance.

Amblecote councillor Paul Bradley, who was first elected for Ukip in 2014 before joining the Tories in 2017, has been named new deputy leader in place of Councillor Steve Clark. He will also head up the new community and economic delivery portfolio, while Councillor Clark has moved over to finance, legal and human resources.

Another new addition, Councillor Damian Corfield, is the lead for highways and environment services, while Kingswinford North and Wall Heath councillor Phil Atkins is the new cabinet member for corporate strategy, which a remit to look at commercial opportunities for the council.

Councillor Harley, said: "We have brought some new faces to the cabinet and looked at the remit of each cabinet member too to make sure we are in the strongest possible position to bring continuous improvement to the people of this borough.

"There's a lot more work to be done to build on the successes we have already achieved, and this is the right team to do it."

Councillor Natalie Neale will retain her role as lead of adult social care and Ruth Buttery – who had been linked with a potential tilt at leadership – will also retain her role as the cabinet member responsible for children's services and education.