Scepticism as bosses claim 'greyhound welfare' at heart of Wolves Speedway decision

Wolverhampton Speedway is facing its final season at Monmore Green after Entain ended its tenancy agreement

Wolves Speedway are set to be forced out of their home of almost a century after site owner Entain announced it would not be renewing their tenancy agreement.

Entain previously said it had taken the decision to "centre our resource and investment" on greyhound racing, which takes place on a different track at the same venue.

Now bosses have revealed the move is down to concerns that "excess stones and clay" caused by the speedway had led to a spike in greyhound injuries.

In a letter to Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden, Leo Walker, a retail director at Entain, wrote: "Monmore Green is our only greyhound stadia that is dual purpose and provide facilities for speedway.

Entain claim to be concerned about greyhound welfare at Monmore Green

"Unfortunately, a review by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain, undertaken by the independent Sports Turf Research Institute concluded that the speedway operation is impacting the greyhound surface with excess stones and clay on the running surface.

"Unfortunately, there is evidence from our own Monmore data that there were disproportionately more greyhound injuries at the track (a 127 per cent increase compared to other tracks).

"As there is regrettably no available solution to prevent the greyhound track from being impacted by the speedway operation, we have had to reach our decision out of a firm commitment to greyhound welfare."

Labour MP Mr McFadden said he was sceptical that animal welfare had anything to do with the decision.

He told the Star: "The Wolverhampton Speedway team has used Monmore Green for decades and the issue of the welfare of the dogs has never been raised before.

"Speedway and greyhound racing takes place on separate evenings. If animal welfare was a problem for Entain why was it never raised in the past?

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden is sceptical about Entain's comments regarding greyhound welfare

"I am very sceptical that this has anything to do with the decision to end the team’s lease and I’m sure many other people will be too.

"I have appealed to Entain to reconsider this decision and let the speedway team stay at Monmore Green. And if they are determined to go ahead can they not at least give the team more time to find an alternative home within the local area."

It has emerged this week that Wolves, who compete in UK speedway's top division, the Premiership, are in talks over a potential new home.

The letter received by Pat McFadden MP

Team promoter Chris Van Straaten told the Express & Star: "There is a site which we are investigating, but it is the very early stages of consideration and we're unable to say any more at the moment."