Tory MP: Trans people becoming 'demonised' in some quarters

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant

Michael Fabricant said the debate over protected spaces for women and girls had led to "genuine" trans people suffering abuse.

The Lichfield MP raised the issue in the Commons. He said: "While protected spaces for women and girls must be maintained and enforced, I am growing increasingly concerned that genuine trans people are becoming demonised in some quarters.

"I am aware that a small number of genuine trans people live in Lichfield which is a comparatively safe haven, but making the decision to transition is hard and traumatic enough already without having to suffer abuse too.

"Genuine trans people need and deserve our respect and protection too."

In the Commons Mr Fabricant asked Women and Equalities Minister Kemi Badenochwhat was being done to "protect the interests, and very nature of genuine trans people".

She said: "I want to emphasise that the Government believes in the principle of individual liberty, and in the humanity and dignity of every person.

"In everything we do, we want to make sure that we take the toxicity out of the debate. A lot of the demonisation is happening out there on social media; we have a responsibility to make sure that all trans people have that dignity and are looked after.

"In terms of what other things we're doing; NHS England is working to expand clinical capacity in adult gender identity services by establishing new pilot clinics rooted in primary care and sexual health services, and four of those new clinics have opened since 2020 with a fifth opening this year.