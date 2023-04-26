Labour accused of playing 'cheap politics' in children's safeguarding cash row

Dudley Council House

Dudley Council's ruling Conservative group have hit out after Labour opponents "called in" its decision to spend the cash on the new programme.

The plan is set to come under the microscope at a meeting today (April 26), with Labour councillors set to probe the Tories over potential failings in children's services.

The Conservatives have branded the move "appalling" and say it is a "cheap" political stunt ahead of next week's local elections in the borough, while Labour has accused the Tories of dodging scrutiny.

Councillor Ruth Buttery, lead member for children's services, said: "I am disgusted and disappointed by Labour's cheap politics at the expense of our children's futures.

"The programme works to support children and families when they first need help, rather than having to wait for a crisis.

Councillor Ruth Buttery

"The council, having recognised the importance of this work and their commitment to children and families in this borough, has authorised an additional £1.8m in the budget for this programme.

"For family safeguarding to work, we need the teams to be in alignment to make the service more seamless. This is an amazing positive news story and in the four years I have been lead member this is the first time one of my decisions has been called in. My question to the Labour group, is why this decision and why now?

"They have clearly called this decision in for some cheap political headline attention grabbing reason, but given the tight time lines we are under this could potentially jeopardise this additional funding and therefore risk us losing the family safeguarding programme. The long-term negative impact on the borough is huge."

Tory council leader Patrick Harley said it was "appalling" that Labour was putting the programme at risk.

"I hope for the right outcome from this additional meeting and that the money is allocated so that children can continue to have the very best we can give them in this borough," he added.

Labour group deputy leader Councillor Judy Foster

Judy Foster, Labour group deputy leader, said: "We will support any measures that will improve children's services in the borough.

"However, any restructure usually follows failure, and we have received no answers from the Conservatives as to what has gone wrong.

"Our job is to ask reasonable questions on behalf of the people of Dudley and to make sure the same mistakes do not happen again. Unfortunately the current Conservative administration is intent on avoiding scrutiny."

Labour councillor Sue Ridney, who called in the the decision, accused the Tories of "not giving sufficient priority to the needs of vulnerable children".

"It is really important that we scrutinise these decisions carefully and make sure they are in the interest of young people," she added.

Councillor Qadar Zada, Labour group leader, claimed the Conservative group was focusing on political in-fighting rather than "championing our kids in the borough".

Earlier this year Children's services at Dudley Council came in for criticism from Ofsted, which said services had worsened over the last five years and gave a rating of "requires improvement".