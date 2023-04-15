Walsall Council leader says Raab's departure disappointingly close to polling day

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird

The Conservative group leader also revealed that he himself had previously been accused of acting in a similar manner.

Responding to the Mr Raab's resignation after a probe that found that he acted in an "intimidating way" and was "unreasonably and persistently aggressive" in meetings, Councillor Bird said that was "disappointing" that the matter unfolded so close to the May 5 local elections.

Councillor Bird said: "I don't know Dominic Raab at all and I haven't read the report. I think he feels it's a bit over the top and sadly he has fallen on his sword.

"It's disappointing this happened, especially at this time just before local elections. He's done the honourable thing even though he has remarked on the 'snowflake civil servants'.

"I also got criticised of a similar thing. If you have to get a job done, sometimes people don't like it.

"His comments show that he isn't happy that civil servants are throwing their weight about and he feels he's being victimised."