Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall Council leader says Raab's departure disappointingly close to polling day

By Deborah HardimanWalsallPoliticsPublished:

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird said a report into bullying allegations levelled at former Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has come at the wrong time for the Conservatives.

Walsall Council leader Mike Bird
Walsall Council leader Mike Bird

The Conservative group leader also revealed that he himself had previously been accused of acting in a similar manner.

Responding to the Mr Raab's resignation after a probe that found that he acted in an "intimidating way" and was "unreasonably and persistently aggressive" in meetings, Councillor Bird said that was "disappointing" that the matter unfolded so close to the May 5 local elections.

Councillor Bird said: "I don't know Dominic Raab at all and I haven't read the report. I think he feels it's a bit over the top and sadly he has fallen on his sword.

"It's disappointing this happened, especially at this time just before local elections. He's done the honourable thing even though he has remarked on the 'snowflake civil servants'.

"I also got criticised of a similar thing. If you have to get a job done, sometimes people don't like it.

"His comments show that he isn't happy that civil servants are throwing their weight about and he feels he's being victimised."

Councillor Bird added: "It's difficult for me to comment further without the benefit of seeing the report. I imagine he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made this decision and we have to move on now."

Politics
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News