Dudley Council advised those wanting to vote on May 4 that the deadline for registration is April 17.

The council is also reiterating that potential voters must have an approved form of photo identification to vote, saying that those who do not bring one may be turned away.

Kevin O'Keefe, Dudley Council chief executive and electoral returning officer, said: "People have to be registered if they want to be a part of the democratic process and vote in the elections.

"There are also a few new rules which have come into force nationally, including the need for photo ID if people want to vote at a polling station. I'd encourage people to find out what they need in advance and get ready for May 4."

A full list of the approved forms of ID is available on the council's website dudley.gov.uk/council-community/elections/voter-id.