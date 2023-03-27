First ever Tory MP in West Bromwich East will not stand for re-election

Nicola Richards has been the West Bromwich East MP since 2019

Nicola Richards said that due to changes in her "domestic circumstances" she will not be seeking re-election in the constituency, which is due to be reformed under boundary changes and was a Labour stronghold before she won there in 2019.

The former Dudley councillor, who was recently married, said she hoped her short stay in West Bromwich East would not mark "the end of my time in Parliament".

She said: "Due to changes in my domestic circumstances, I will not be seeking election as the Member of Parliament for the new constituency of West Bromwich at the next general election.

“I am incredibly grateful to the people of West Bromwich East for their support and encouragement. I will continue to serve you all as I have always done, whilst considering my next steps.

“I have spent the last 12 years working hard for communities across the West Midlands. It’s been the privilege of my life to serve the amazing people of West Bromwich East.

“I love being a Member of Parliament, representing communities and improving people's lives. I hope I am fortunate enough for this not to be the end of my time in Parliament."

Councillor David Fisher, leader of Sandwell Conservatives, said: "We have been incredibly fortunate to have Nicola representing our communities in West Bromwich East.

"Whilst we are disappointed to hear that she won't be standing for re-election, we are incredibly grateful for all she has done.

"Without her involvement we would not have had the Government send commissioners in to Sandwell Council to address the deep rooted issues there.

"Nicola has always been an ever present force in campaigning for positive change in our area. She has been at the forefront of many local campaigns, such as saving our green belt and protecting our local football club.

"West Bromwich East has truly been lucky to have Nicola and we wish her all the best in whatever she chooses in her next steps."

Ms Richards won West Bromwich East, which was the seat of Labour deputy leader Tom Watson before he stood down, with a majority of 1,593.

The seat had been Labour for 45 years and is considered a key target seat for Sir Keir Starmer at the next election.