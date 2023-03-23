Urgent repairs for historic Wolverhampton manor and gardens popular with visitors

Wightwick Manor in Wolverhampton has received government funding for urgent repairs

The Victorian manor and gardens – considered a jewel in the crown in Wolverhampton – has been awarded the cash through the Museum Estate and Development Fund.

It will enable the National Trust-run site to undertake vital infrastructure and maintenance work to its oak framing.

The work is expected to save on potentially costly future repairs and preserve the building, which houses a collection of Pre-Raphaelite paintings and one of the largest public collections of work by female artists in the country.

Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson, who wrote a letter in support of Wightwick Manor's bid for funding, said: "Wightwick Manor is of huge historical importance to our city, which is why I was delighted to endorse its proposal for funding from the Museum Estate and Development Fund.

"I am thrilled that Wightwick Manor has now received this funding, which will enable it to undertake urgent work to restore the timber works which have been impacted by age and weathering.

"This will help to ensure that the Manor continues to house these treasured exhibits for future generations to explore and to enjoy.

"I am thrilled that the importance of Wightwick Manor is being recognised in this way, and I look forward to visiting again to see the difference that this investment will make."

Wightwick Manor received £658,260 from the fund, which is in its second round and handed out a total of £21.4m to 36 museums across the country.