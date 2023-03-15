BBC staff in West Midlands hit picket lines today over local radio cuts

Staff will be on the picket lines today at the BBC's regional headquarters at The Mailbox, Birmingham

In a move that will see more shared programming on local radio, the broadcaster is planning to axe Radio WM's popular standalone drive time show, currently presented by Paul Franks.

But the plans have prompted fury among staff, who said listeners in the West Midlands already get a "raw deal" in exchange for their licence fee.

Dozens of members of the the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) were today expected on a picket line at the BBC's regional headquarters at The Mailbox in Birmingham.

The picture is expected to be mirrored across the country after members overwhelmingly backed industrial action in a formal ballot last month.

Liz Gameson, NUJ representative at BBC Radio WM, said: "These changes would see BBC Radio WM lose its standalone programme currently presented by Paul Franks between 2pm and 6pm.

"There would also be a reduction of standalone programmes across evenings and weekends.

"Other cities like Manchester and Liverpool are keeping their own drive time programmes, why isn’t Birmingham and the Black Country?

"This dispute is not about pay, but the service BBC Radio WM listeners receive in exchange for their licence fee, in a region which already gets a raw deal."

BBC bosses say the changes are part of plans to "modernise" local services by increasing its online provision. It will see a new digital news service launched in Wolverhampton.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We are disappointed at the outcome of the ballot. Our local plans are about delivering an even better service to communities across England, reflecting how audiences use the BBC, strengthening our online provision and increasing the impact of our journalism.

"We have consulted extensively with the NUJ over recent months and adapted our plans in response to feedback.

"We have assured teams working across our 39 BBC Local bases that we will maintain overall investment and staffing levels in local services and we’ll work hard to minimise the risk of compulsory redundancies."