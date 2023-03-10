Sir Bill Cash – latest delay must be 'beginning of the end' for HS2 north of Birmingham

HS2 has been dogged by problems since its inception

The Stone MP, a long time opponent of HS2, said savings made from scrapping the section to Crewe and beyond could make "massive improvements" in Britain's economy.

Ministers this week announced a two-year delay on construction of the line between Birmingham and Crewe in a bid to cut costs.

The line, which is set to carve through more than 40 miles of Staffordshire countryside, has been dogged by budget pressures and delays since its inception.

It was expected to cost £33bn in 2010, but Lord Berkeley, who led the Oakervee review into the project, has warned its final cost could balloon to more than £155 billion.

Sir Bill said all the economic arguments put forward against HS2 – which had caused misery to his constituents – were "now coming true".

Stone MP Sir Bill Cash is a vocal opponent of HS2

"This announcement is hopefully the beginning of the end of HS2 north of Birmingham," the Conservative MP said.

"These next two years must be given over to examining the economic benefits that can come from scrapping HS2.

"Not a single independent report has endorsed HS2. We must examine the savings that can be made of up to £40bn, which could make massive improvements in our economy.

"We could make a much more practical railway network to level up and benefit people in the north and east/west. This matter should be referred to the appropriate select committees, both transport and Treasury, with whom I have already been in contact, for full examination.

"This is a moment of great opportunity to get matters right, both in the interests of levelling up in the right way and saving money and putting money where we need it, such as defence and Brexit opportunities."