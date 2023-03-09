Small boats plan will send 'clear signal' over illegal immigration – Tory MPs

Migrants are brought in to Dover following a small boat incident in the Channel on March 6, 2023 [Gareth Fuller/PA Wire]

Under the proposed legislation, anyone found to have entered the country illegally – including those on small boats – will be removed within 28 days and blocked from returning or claiming British citizenship.

Halesowen and Rowley Regis MP James Morris said: "Whilst we can be proud of Britain’s history in supporting those in need, those crossing the Channel on small boats are not facing an imminent threat to life.

"I hope our small boats plan will send a clear signal to all those planning to enter our country illegally."

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant said the illegal crossings had to stop, and that the Government's proposals were no different to what already takes place in countries such as Denmark and Sweden.

He said too much legislation aimed at stopping illegal immigration – such as the Rwanda plan – was getting blocked by judges as a result of the Human Rights Act.

Mr Fabricant said: "With this act of parliament, we will be able to say 'no', that can't stop us anymore."

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi, said: "Sir Keir has always been, and always will be, a lefty lawyer who wants open borders and who will stand up for illegal immigrants and foreign criminals and rather than the people of Britain."

Jane Stevenson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East, said the measures were "pragmatic and fair", in contrast to Labour calls for open borders.

She also said it was crucial that the western world "unites to deal with poverty in developing nations" in order to stop small boat crossings.

"Until developing nations are assisted to develop with education, business and trade links, we will see an acceleration of this problem," she said.

Sir Bill Cash, Conservative MP for Stone, said the bill was "very much in the right direction" but urged caution over parts of the Human Rights Act that would "enable judges to water down the legislation".

He said: "If we do not deal with Strasbourg judgments and orders, these new proposals cannot work."

Labour's Yvette Cooper said the plans would make the problems "even worse, and make it more chaotic" and would result in "more lives put at risk".

Birmingham Labour MP Paulette Hamilton, said: "Why on earth should our constituents trust the Conservative government, when under them, small boat crossings are going up rather than going down?"