Staffordshire County Council

Alex Farrell was elected for the Tories in the Tamworth Watling South division on Staffordshire County Council.

He finished 144 votes ahead of Labour candidate Carol Dean. Lib Dem Helen Miller-Viney finished third on 160 votes, ahead of former Tory Barry Gwilt, who now represents Reform UK, with 110 votes.

Mr Farrell is also a borough councillor in Tamworth.

The by-election took place following the resignation of Councillor Richard Ford.