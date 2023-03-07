Labour launches local elections campaign in Lichfield

Lichfield District Council's offices on Frog Lane

The party believes it can make inroads into the Conservatives' dominance of the district council, which currently sees Labour councillors outnumbered almost three-to-one by their counterparts in blue.

A total of 32 Labour candidates have been selected for the May 4 poll, which will see elections for all 47 seats on the council.

Labour chair, Councillor Dave Robertson, said: "We have worked together as a team to bring forward an exciting and progressive plan for the district. We have learnt from the many Conservative failures over recent years and will now put forward an alternative Labour vision which will resonate, I'm sure, with voters."

Labour opposition leader at Lichfield District Council, Councillor Steve Norman, added: "We are ambitious but certainly not complacent and will work hard over the coming weeks to try to get our great team of candidates elected.

"While the Tories fall out amongst themselves, I am proud of the Labour team we are putting to the electorate and I hope we can add to the strong group we already have."

Labour candidates in Lichfield

Labour last had control of the council from 1995 to 1999. The party currently has 11 seats to the Conservatives' 31, with the Lib Dems holding one seat.

There are also two independent councillors and one from Reform UK – all of which used to be Tories.

Independent Chadsmead councillor Joanne Grange, who quit over a planning row, and Hammerwich with Wall independent Alastair Little, who resigned in protest against Downing Street lockdown breaches, have both said they will not stand in May.

Councillor Liz Little is currently without a political home having been suspended by the Conservatives after speaking out against her de-selection in Little Aston and Stonnall, while Barry Gwilt defected to Reform UK after claiming the Tories had left Britain "broken".

The Tories also saw Fazeley councillor James Parton-Hughes forced to step down in January for non-attendance.