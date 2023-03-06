'Devo-lite' system in West Midlands a stumbling block to levelling up

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove (right) during a visit to Willenhall earlier this year

A total of £2.1bn was given for 111 projects across the country, but in the West Midlands only two out of 18 bids were successful, sparking anger from politicians of all stripes.

As you would expect, Labour attempted to use the outcry to gain a political advantage, with senior MPs accusing the Government of favouring Tory constituencies.

Yet that particular argument doesn't wash in our region, where the vast majority of areas that were not given a penny have a Conservative MP.

In all likelihood some of the rejected bids probably didn't meet the criteria. Others may have been poorly put together, or required additional development work before being deemed suitable.

However, as Suzanne Webb MP points out in today's Express & Star, the problem lies with the system.

The Government's method of asking areas to effectively compete against each other for pots of cash is deeply flawed.

The result is always going to be the same: the cheers of the few left celebrating will be drowned out by the cries of anger of those who get nothing.

This is why the Government was able to give away more than £2bn and still end up looking bad.

In a recent visit to the Black Country, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove told the Express & Star there was a case for looking at how funding was allocated in future.

He also said it was only a matter of time before the Chancellor signed off on a devolution deal for the West Midlands that will give the region more powers over transport, skills and regeneration funding.

'Devolution' is the magic word here.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street has been calling out for more powers since he was first elected six years ago. Under the current system, he, along with council leaders on the West Midlands Combined Authority, find themselves constantly having to make the case to ministers every time funding is needed.

It is an exhausting process that often drags on for much longer than necessary, delaying – and at times preventing – genuine progress.

Critics of devolution – and in the past I have counted myself among them – point to the fact that to do it properly requires levels of funding that no government is ever going to provide.

But money attracts money, and there is little doubt that improvements in skills and infrastructure will lead to the surge in inward investment our region craves.