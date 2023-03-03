Sir Gavin Williamson blames 'unions not teachers' for schools fiasco after WhatsApp leak

Sir Gavin Williamson MP during his time as Education Secretary

The former Education Secretary has come under fire over a leaked WhatsApp chat with Matt Hancock in which he said some teaching unions “really do just hate work”.

The messages also saw Sir Gavin tell the former Health Secretary that complaints about a lack of PPE in schools were a "last resort so they can’t use it as a reason not to open".

In an interview with the Express & Star, the South Staffordshire MP insisted his criticism was directed solely towards union leaders who "wanted to do everything they could to stop children returning to the classroom".

He said the messages, which were revealed in a Telegraph investigation, proved he had fought "tooth and nail" to get children back into the classroom. "At all times my priority was children's education," he said.

Sir Gavin clashed with teaching unions on numerous occasions during the pandemic, with tensions peaking in late 2020 over whether to reopen schools.

He told the Star: "You had some union leaders who wanted to do everything they could to stop children returning to the classroom for face-to-face teaching.

"One union leader was calling for children to be disinfected before they were allowed to go into class, you had others who were trying to put up obstacles that they knew could not be overcome.

"They simply didn't want to see a return to the classroom. At the same time there were hundreds of thousands of teachers, teaching assistants and support staff who were continuously doing an amazing job in terms of keeping schools open for the most vulnerable children – and wanted to welcome all children back.

"For me, the whole focus was to do everything possible to make sure that those children could get back in the classroom.

"I didn't go and brief about discussions with colleagues or anything like that. I continuously made the argument that children should be in school and over that Christmas, and what has been detailed in these text messages is the fact that there was a big discussion over this issue.

"I felt that it was right to argue the case for children and that their education should be a priority. I sadly ended up not winning that argument but I firmly believe it was still the right thing for me to do.

"What this exchange does shows is that I was fighting tooth and nail to get children back into school."

Asked about one message, in which he refers to teachers having "an excuse to avoid having to teach", Sir Gavin said: "We had some real challenges in terms of setting up the return to school and we wanted to remove every possible objection while at the same time assuaging people's concerns.

"We had a real focus on doing that.

"We had some union leaders whose policy was that teachers shouldn't be doing remote teaching as well as a policy that they shouldn't be doing teaching in the classroom. When you faced with that level of reluctance to do the reasonable thing it is very difficult to work in partnership with people."

Sir Gavin's comments have been branded "contemptible" by Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders union.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he said: "It’s contemptible because we have to remind ourselves that this was an age of extraordinary anxiety. We hadn’t got vaccines.

"As somebody who’s worked in education for all these years, who wants the brightest and the best young people to want to become politicians, that is less likely this morning because of that sneering denigration of the teaching profession."

Bridget Phillipson, Labour's shadow education secretary, said: "These comments are a kick in the teeth for teachers who stretched every sinew for children during the pandemic.

"They add insult to injury at a time when fewer people are joining the profession, and when teachers are leaving classrooms in their droves.

"The Conservatives have shown us today exactly how much they value our teachers."

The leaked messages are among more than 100,000 sent by ministers and officials during the pandemic, which journalist Isabel Oakeshott passed to the Telegraph.