And then there were three: Labour candidates for West Midlands Mayor announced

By Peter Madeley

The Office of the West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner must be a barrel of laughs to work in at the moment, writes political editor Peter Madeley.

Councillor Nicky Brennan wants to be Labour's candidate for West Midlands Mayor

Head honcho Simon Foster is bidding to become Labour's candidate to be the region's mayor, having overseen a staggering 23 per cent rise in crime since he was elected in 2021 as well as numerous policy failings.

Now he faces an unwanted opponent in the shape of Birmingham councillor Nicky Brennan, who he appointed as his victims' commissioner a few weeks into his role.

Announcing her prospective candidacy, Councillor Brennan said: "I'm running to be the Labour candidate for the West Midlands Mayor.

"The West Midlands is at a crossroads, we're on the cusp of a Labour government that will change lives for the better.

"I'm ready to play my part in our region by being the champion the West Midlands needs."

She has revealed five "missions" for a better West Midlands, namely affordable "green" public transport; good quality homes for everyone; tackling the climate emergency; a plan for a skilled workforce and well paid jobs; and combatting violence against women and girls.

A crowdfunder page set up for her challenge has so far raised £10 towards its target of £2,000.

Simon Foster (left) wants to take on Andy Street (right) for the mayoral crown

It is understood that Mr Foster's attempts to dissuade Councillor Brennan from standing were rejected, leaving the pair on a three-way longlist completed by centre-left candidate Richard Parker, a former corporate accountant at PwC.

They will be hoping to gather the support required to make the shortlist, with a final decision on candidacy expected to be announced on April 14.

Labour candidates have struggled in the region's previous two mayoral elections, which have both been won by Conservative Andy Street.

In 2017 Sion Simon led one of the most blunder-strewn political campaigns in living memory, only to be emulated in 2021 by Liam Byrne MP, whose failed bid ended with him blaming the media and accusing party staff of briefing against him.

Prospective Labour candidate for West Midlands Mayor, Richard Parker

However, Conservative failings on a national level mean that whichever Labour candidate gets the nod is likely to go into the May 2024 mayoral election as favourite.

Mr Street is adamant that he will stand for a third term, although if his party's fortunes continue to decline he could have second thoughts.

