Betty Boothroyd: Former West Bromwich MP and first female House of Commons speaker dies aged 93

Former Commons Speaker Baroness Betty Boothroyd was an MP for 27 years from 1973 to 2000. Photo: Ian Nicholson/PA

The current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle paid tribute to Lady Boothroyd as “one of a kind”.

She became the first woman to be elected Speaker in April 1992, staying on in the role until October 2000.

I’m very saddened to hear of the passing of my friend the Rt Hon. Betty Boothroyd, Speaker of the House of Commons 1992 - 2000.



I'd like to offer my heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the House, to Betty's family and loved ones.

Sir Lindsay said: “Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend.

“To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.

“She was from Yorkshire, and I am from Lancashire – so there was always that friendly rivalry between us. But from my point of view, it was heartening to hear a northern voice speaking from the chair.

“She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm.

“Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her.”

Video image of Betty Boothroyd marking her retirement as Speaker of the House of Commons with a valedictory speech to MPs