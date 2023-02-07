Gove waiting for Chancellor's sign off on West Midlands devolution plans

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove with project manager Subeagh Singh at the Willenhall Railway Station site

The Levelling Up Secretary said he had brought together different government departments to thrash out a plan that will see the region get direct control over transport, skills and regeneration funding.

He said it was now down to Jeremy Hunt to give the "ultimate sign-off" on plans that will ensure the Government delivers for the West Midlands.

Mr Gove was speaking during a visit to the site of the new Willenhall Railway Station, which has been backed by £20 million from the Government's Levelling Up Fund.

He also addressed West Midlands Mayor Andy Street's criticism of how the fund is allocated, after just two out of 17 West Midlands bids were successful, and said his new guidance on local plans would give communities more of a say on housing developments.

Mr Gove told the Express & Star: "We're talking to Andy Street to make sure that all of the ingredients to supercharge the West Midlands are in place. So we're looking at further devolution in transport, skills and regeneration funding.

"I'm bringing together different government departments to make sure that we deliver for the West Midlands. Ultimate sign-off depends on the Chancellor feeling that this is value for money, but I'm sure we can make an effective case."

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove

On the system of allocating levelling up cash, which sees local authorities bid against each other for funding: he said: "I think there's a case for looking at how we can better allocate funding.

"There's also a case for looking at good, specific bids. There are a number of bids from the West Midlands that were successful in the first round, and there's another round to come later this year.

"We are always looking to make sure we allocate funding as effectively as possible."

Mr Gove was asked about the chaos surrounding local housing plans, which has seen the Black Country Plan collapse and South Staffordshire's plan paused. He insisted the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, coupled with the new national planning policy framework –which is currently out for consultation – would have huge benefits for people in the West Midlands.

"All the changes we are making are there to give local authorities more of a say," he said.

"They are there specifically to make sure that local people can design local plans that mean they can safeguard the character of their communities, safeguard the green belt, but also welcome the sort of regeneration that we're seeing here.

Willenhall railway station is under construction and is expected to open in early 2024

"I know there are some local authorities that have paused until the levelling up bill becomes law, but once it's law, all the incentives will be to adopt a plan, and indeed the penalties, if you don't in terms of development occurring that you haven't planned for, will begin to bite even more severely."

Mr Gove visited the site off Bilston Road with Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes and Walsall Council's deputy leader Adrian Andrew, who helped put together the bid.

Workers are currently filling in mine shafts underneath the station, which is expected to open in early 2024. Mr Gove said the opening of the route to passengers would get people travelling from Willenhall to Wolverhampton, Birmingham and beyond to improve employment and education opportunities.