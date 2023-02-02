Students given taste of success at MP's event

Nicola Richards MP with students and community leaders at the event

Nine current and former Sandwell Valley School students attended the networking event, which was hosted by West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards.

Attendees included West Midlands Mayor Andy Street, former Digital Minister and current executive chair of Warwick Manufacturing Group, Margot James, as well as doctors and representatives from the world of business.

The event took place at The Lewisham Bar and Restaurant, which helped to sponsor the evening along with local business, Giffords Recycling.

Ms Richards said she organised the event after being "overwhelmed" with the ambition shown by students at Sandwell Valley School during a visit there last year.

She said: "These are the doctors, journalists, business people, and computer scientists of the future.

"I hope giving them a chance to meet with people who have already made it in those careers will help them in their journey to achieve their goals.

"I'd like to thank The Lewisham and Giffords Recycling for sponsoring the event to make it possible, and all the guests who attended. Without them, these bright and talented students wouldn’t have been able to make the most of this exciting opportunity.

"The event went so well I will be looking to host more networking dinners for local students in the future."

Mim Hall, principal of Sandwell Valley School, said: "It’s been a wonderful year for Sandwell Valley School especially after we were rated as outstanding by Ofsted.

"Our students were thrilled to be able to network with local dignitaries, politicians, and industry representatives at the dinner. The guests were so helpful in showing our students the wonderful opportunities open to them.