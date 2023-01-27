Metro extension 'under consideration' for millions in funding, says minister

Transport minister Richard Holden MP, centre, with Andy Street during a visit to the West Midlands

The second phase of the planned 6.8-mile route from Wednesbury to Brierley Hill has been mothballed due to a huge funding shortfall of almost £300 million.

A Dudley Council report in December said the extension was extremely likely to be delayed or scrapped due to rising costs and a lack of funding.

While work is already underway on the section from Wednesbury to Dudley town centre, transport bosses are working to open up funding streams for phase two.

The issue was the subject of an adjournment debate in Parliament called by West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey, who made the case for the extension.

He said it could "unlock the beating heart of the Black Country" and added: "The delivery needs to happen."

In response, transport minister Richard Holden, who visited the West Midlands on Thursday, said the Government was wholeheartedly committed to delivering levelling up in the region.

He said the Metro was a key part of that aim, and pointed out the Government had allocated £207m funding for the first phase of the extension.

"I recognise the importance of the project," he said.

"The West Midlands Combined Authority is currently exploring opportunities with DLUHC (Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities) to make use of capital investment to fund strategically important projects aligned with levelling up.

"The region's Metro expansion programme is among the projects under consideration, and I understand there is a funding decision expected imminently."

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street told the Express & Star there were a number of "encouraging" options are on the table to fund the second phase.

He said he had spoken to Transport Secretary Mark Harper earlier this month who told him the Government was "supportive" of the WMCA's efforts in finding a funding solution.

"Behind the scenes lots of work is going on," the mayor said. "We are working through all the options at the moment and some are looking more encouraging.

"The message from the Transport Secretary was positive. That doesn't mean he gave me a cheque there and then, but I can say that he and his department believe it is the right thing to do and want to be supportive in finding a financial solution."

The Express & Star revealed in July that leaders on the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) had voted to split the scheme into two phases due to spiralling costs.

It came after a report on 'Metro affordability' said the expected cost of the full extension had shot up from £449m to £550m – a 22 per cent hike from when it was approved in 2019.

At the time the funding shortfall for the project was said to be around £290m.