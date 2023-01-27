Appeal lodged against refusal of asylum seeker accommodation plans in Stafford

Beaconside in Stafford

The plans to provide more than 400 asylum seeker places at Beaconside’s Stafford Court sparked fierce opposition in Stafford when they were first put forward last year, with more than 300 objections submitted in response to the application. The scheme was also campaigned against by Stafford MP Theo Clarke.

A heated planning committee meeting saw protesters holding up signs saying “Say no to Serco” and proceedings were briefly paused due to disruption from the public seating area. Committee members went on to refuse permission for the change of use application after raising concerns about the conditions asylum seekers would be living in, branding the proposals “inhumane”.

The application was rejected for reasons including fear of crime and the effect on community cohesion. But this week it was revealed that an appeal had been lodged against the council’s decision.

Councillor Frances Beatty, cabinet member for economic development and planning, said: “We will be defending any appeal that looks to overturn the decision of our planning committee which was to refuse the application for an asylum centre at Beaconside in Stafford. We are very disappointed that Serco has lodged an appeal – and this will now be dealt with by the Planning Inspectorate which is completely independent from the council.

“When the Planning Inspectorate has confirmed and validated the appeal, and a date set, we will be contacting everyone who was consulted and also those who provided responses on the original application to make them aware and provide information on the process. We will also provide timescales and contact details once the appeal is validated and made available online.”

Serco manages asylum accommodation on behalf of the Home Office. Stafford Court was earmarked to provide 482 places for asylum seekers.

Serco proposed 160 initial accommodation beds, providing urgent short term places for asylum seekers needing somewhere to stay before their support applications can be assessed. A further 322 places would provide “dispersed accommodation” for a longer term while applicants wait for their asylum claim to be fully determined, which could range from months to years.

Serco’s consultation website stated: “The existing building configuration at Stafford Court is ideal to host this type of facility. The building offers self-contained clusters providing flexibility and the ability to offer protection to occupants with no external alterations to the building necessary.”