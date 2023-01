A memorial service will be held for former councillor John Davis and his widow Noreen

Alderman John Davis served Wolverhampton for more than three decades and was mayor in 2006-07.

The former Conservative councillor for Tettenhall Regis died in December 2021 and his widow Noreen died in December 2022.

A memorial service to commemorate their lives will be held on February 6 at St Michael & All Angels church in Tettenhall.