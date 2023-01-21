Major Dudley route to fully reopen - before lane closure starts just hours later

Metro works down Castle Hill have made life miserable for motorists

Castle Hill in Dudley has been the scene of Midland Metro Alliance roadworks for the troubled Wednesbury-Brierley Hill tram extension since 2019, leaving drivers facing disrupted journeys and lengthy delays.

Two-way traffic will finally return to the route on Monday. However, bosses have also announced an overnight lane restriction will come into force later on the same day.

The closure is set to last for two weeks and will see a lane restriction in place for inbound traffic each night from 7.45pm to 6am. It is so new "street furniture" can be safely installed and is expected to be completed by February 10.

Councillor David Stanley, Dudley Council's cabinet member for regeneration and enterprise, said: "The Metro will have a massive positive impact on Dudley and it’s fantastic that the works here are almost finished with those using the area being able to use the road in both directions again during day-time hours from Monday and at any time of the day or night in just a few weeks."

Further traffic changes will be implemented to the bus lane on Kings Street and a section of Birmingham Street, between Hall Street and Fisher Street, which will close from February 13.

Bosses say this will allow for the removal of traffic islands, the upgrade and diversion of utilities and the installation of new kerb lines, ahead of track being laid later in the year.

It comes as the cash-strapped Metro extension through Dudley is set to be discussed in parliament next week in an adjournment debate called by West Bromwich West MP Shaun Bailey.