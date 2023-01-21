Councils need to improve bids if they went levelling up cash, says minister

An artist's impression of the proposed new development in Stafford

Stafford Borough Council worked with Theo Clarke MP on a bid for £20m from the Government's Levelling Up Fund for the station gateway project.

But the bid was rejected by ministers despite making the shortlist.

It was one of around 15 bids from the Black Country, Staffordshire and Birmingham that fell flat, although Staffordshire County Council landed £20m for roads and transport improvement schemes.

Levelling Up minister Dehenna Davison, said she understood that the decision on the Stafford Station Gateway would be disappointing to Mrs Clarke and the people of the borough.

"This was an incredibly competitive round - with over £8billion of bids for just over £2billion of funding," she said.

"I know Theo will work tirelessly with the department on improving Stafford’s Station bid, ahead of any future funding opportunities."

Mrs Clarke said: "This was a great bid that I was happy to support having met with the council many times to discuss it and having actively lobbied ministers on the council’s behalf.

"The Levelling Up minister told me the bid was shortlisted but just failed to get through the final round.

"She has agreed to meet me and relevant officials in parliament soon to discuss the bid and how we can improve it so it stands the best chance of success in the next round of levelling up allocations."

Stafford Borough Council has vowed to press on with the gateway scheme, which includes 900 homes, 20,000sq ft of commercial space and a hotel. They approved a regeneration framework for the scheme at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Meanwhile the cash for Staffordshire County Council includes £6.3m for improvements to the A34 between Weeping Cross and Gaol Square.

It includes footway resurfacing, new pedestrian crossings, new and upgraded cycle routes, and green traffic signal refurbishments to tackle traffic congestion.

In addition, more than £2m will be invested in low emission electric and Euro VI diesel buses for bus services between Stafford and Cannock.

Mrs Clarke added: "I am delighted the Government has said yes to this excellent bid that will make a huge difference to my constituents’ lives when they are driving or cycling and walking along this section of the A34.

"This is just the sort of infrastructure investment we need to ensure people can get about and that our roads and cycle ways are fit for purpose in all cases. It’s a boost for our economy and for sustainable transport, and it will attract visitors to our town.