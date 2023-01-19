Lichfield set for first ever international film festival

Lichfield Garrick Theatre

The city's Garrick Theatre has joined forces with Hollyoaks star Caroline Koziol for the British International Film Festival, which runs on January 20 and 21.

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant, who will be opening Saturday's session at the Castle Dyke venue, said hosting the event would give the city a major boost.

He said: "The festival and is something very new to the city. As well as local people attending, I understand that there will be visitors from the US and Canada who have come to see their films shown.

"With a new multiscreen cinema coming to Lichfield and The Garrick able to show movies too, Lichfield will soon become a hub for cinema entertainment.

"I welcome this. It is long overdue. Having worked in broadcasting before I became an MP, I am honoured to have been asked to open Saturday’s main session."

Caroline Koziol, who lives in Lichfield and has starred in Line of Duty and Eastenders as well as playing Katja in Hollyoaks, said: "I'm so excited and happy to bring the British International Film Festival to Lichfield.

"I'm delighted to witness Lichfield becoming a city where all cinema lovers gather and enjoy the magic of cinema together."

Screenings start from 10am on Friday and feature categories including short film, music video, student film, animation, comedy and documentary.