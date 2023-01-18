Sandwell Tories in plea for council tax freeze with decision expected soon

Sandwell Council House

The opposition group said it was "unfair" to ignore the concerns of residents who were strapped for cash due to soaring inflation and household bills.

The Labour-run authority is finalising its budget for 2023-24 and has not yet indicated whether council tax is likely to rise.

However, a number of other councils have put forward 4.99 per cent increases, which is the maximum amount allowed without holding a referendum.

Tory group leader, Councillor David Fisher, said: "We are under no illusions that making a balanced budget is going to be difficult this year, but it is not fair to pass off the concerns of local residents again."

He has urged residents to take part in a new survey, which he says will directly influence the Conservative group's planned alternative budget.

Great Bridge councillor William Gill said: "This is a vital chance to hold your representatives to account and see your priorities being directly actioned.

"Whether it is road safety or freezing council tax, we want to know what your priorities are for the next financial year."

Labour has said it will do all it can to protect local services in the face of central Government budget cuts and the cost of living crisis.

Council leader Kerrie Carmichael said while this year's budget would be the most challenging since 2010, the authority currently has the second lowest council tax rate in the West Midlands.

A decision on the budget is expected in the coming weeks.