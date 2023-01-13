Mental health charity celebrating its 50th birthday is hailed by Black Country MP

Nicola Richards MP with members of The Kaleidoscope Plus Group

Nicola Richards visited The Kaleidoscope Plus Group, based in West Bromwich, which was formed in 1973 and provides mental health support services across the community.

She backed the charity's campaign to end the stigma around talking about mental health, and was presented with her very own Kally the Stigmasauras, the charity’s mascot, to take on tour with her to spread the message that we should all feel comfortable talking about mental health.

The West Bromwich East MP said: "I enjoyed meeting the team at The Kaleidoscope Plus Group and hearing about the work they do, and the support they receive from local people so they can carry on offering these invaluable services."

Following the visit, Ms Richards attended an International Young Democrats Union event in Washington DC, where she shared details of The Kaleidoscope Plus Group's work.

"I now plan to introduce Kally to The Speaker of the House of Commons in the coming months," she added.

Among the services offered by the charity are a 24/7 text service, where trained volunteers are on hand to speak with those needing support by text.