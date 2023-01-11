Anti-strike law a 'desperate move', says Labour MP

A wave of strike action has caused disruption across the country [Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire]

A Government bill would see some trade union members forced to continue working during a strike in a move ministers said would “protect the public”.

But Labour MP John Spellar has slammed the plan, saying implementing minimum services rules “has no chance of working”.

“This is a desperate move by a failing government that has not only lost the confidence of the workforce, but also of British industry and management,” the Warley MP said.

“Instead of getting around the table and sorting this out properly they have again resorted to politics driven by press release.

“What’s really concerning is that a time when many of our allies like Australia and the Unites States have pro-trade union governments, the British government is heading in the opposite direction.

“What message does that send to them, let alone to those struggling for trade union rights in much less favourable environments?”

“The Government has run out of time and they should call an election to get the country back on track.”

Warley MP John Spellar

His views were echoed in the Commons, where shadow minster Angela Rayner accused the Government of "disastrous chaos".

But Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West, said the public had a right to expect services to be functioning at some level on strike days.

He said: “Many constituents have been in contact with me over the disruption the strikes have caused to their lives.

“Meaningful discussions are always the best way forward, but we need to ensure the country can run when strikes are ongoing.

“Bringing this legislation forward is a good way to make sure that this happens.”

Suzanne Webb, Conservative MP for Stourbridge, also backed the new bill. She said: "It in no way stops the rights of all workers to withdraw their labour.

"It just means that services can still function safely or to allow for less disruption so our economy can function and businesses can operate.

"The Government is seeking to find the right balance between the right to strike and the right of the public to go about their business and to receive the care they need."